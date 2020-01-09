State of The Texans
Patrick Mahomes Knows It is a "60-Minute Fight" With Deshaun Watson on the Field for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has the Kansas City Chiefs' attention. Not only with the game, he played in the Wild Card win over the Buffalo Bills but also his three-touchdown performance in a week six win over the Chiefs. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has mutual respect for the work that Watson does on the football field. He knows when Watson takes the field, that the Chiefs are going to have to bring their A-game in all three phases. 

"Yeah, I mean, you've watched Deshaun since college," Mahomes started on Watson. "I'm sure even since high school, they're never out of the game."

Like the play against the Bills in overtime that saw him break two defenders tackle that looked like a sack, Watson's big-play ability is something Mahomes can appreciate. 

"I mean, he's someone that can make big plays happen no matter what the scenario is, and he's going to fight until the end," Mahomes explained. 

Watson has faced the Chiefs twice in his career and is 1-1 in those games and 1-0 head-to-head against Mahomes. This will be the first matchup in the playoffs between two of the youngest and dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. 

"You know that going into the game," Mahomes continued on Watson. "That coming in as an offense or and as a defense in and as a team, you have to make sure that you're on top of it all game long. It's going to be a 60-minute fight or even longer whatever it takes. I mean, you have to make sure that you come in with that mentality that you're going to play your best football every single snap."

