'Patriots 2.0'? Texans Not 'Special' Enough, Lose Late

Would familiarity breed contempt for the Texans in a visit from "old friends'' from New England?

The Houston Texans fan base may, slowly but surely, be begrudgingly coming around to an uncomfortable acceptance: It wouldn't be so bad to be "New England Patriots 2.0.''

That was a criticism under former boss Bill O'Brien and his Patriots-mimicking ways. It was a criticism when the new regime was put in place this offseason, led by new GM Nick Caserio, with Bill Belichick at the top name on his resume's list of references.

But on Sunday at NRG Stadium, as the two clubs met in NFL Week 5 - both franchises trying to rebuild, both franchises with rookie QBs at the helm, both franchises run with a sort of New England accent - a truth was revealed ...

Patriots 25, Texans 22 serves as a reminder that while it's irritating to have to be the "follower'' instead of the "leader,'' following Belichick's success in Boston is an admirable goal.

Oh, and in order to actual do it, in a way that doesn't ruin a good performance from rookie QB Davis Mills? Somebody might want to copy another Pats trademark: Competence on special teams.

Houston lost this game with 15 seconds remaining when New England kicker Nick Folk made a 31-yard field goal, one of his four makes.

Meanwhile, between Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and punter Cameron Johnston, the Texans had two missed PATs, a kickoff out of bounds, a missed 56-yarder and a zero-yard punt.

Maybe New England - not a very good team right now - will get back there faster because New England's rookie QB, Mac Jones, has a first-round pedigree that Houston rookie quarterback Mills does not share.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Mills was central to a 40-0 loss, the most lopsided failure in franchise history.

But this week? The Texans drop to 1-4 as Belichick - who in his illustrious history now has a coaching record against rookie QBs of 24-6 - beat third-round pick Mills and most every other thing about the Texans, too.

Yet Mills was just about the best thing about the Texans here, going 21 of 29 for 313 yards and three TDs, with no interceptions.

Mills tied a franchise record by throwing four interceptions last week. Here, he was really much better, and yes, Houston now has a decision to make regarding reinserting the rehabbing Tyrod Taylor at QB or hoping that more Mills experience might lead to more Mills development.

''Like any rookie quarterback, he's learning all the time, but I think you see a good talent level and a good ability to make the throws,'' Belichick said in the days leading up to kickoff. ''And I think they're doing a good job of trying to bring him along. Not trying to overdo it.''

Oh, Houston didn't "overdo'' anything here. But the Texans roster - littered with ex-Patriots - wasn't really overmatched. New England (now 2-3) just did a few more "special'' things.

Houston coach David Culley, in his first year in charge of a program, spent extra time with Mills this week, to teach, to encourage, to keep his confidence high.

''Basically, to assure him that we've still got his back, he's our quarterback and we are going to move forward with him,'' Culley said during the week. ''But he's got to play better, and we are going to play better with him.''

That kind of happened. Almost. The move forward? Frustrating as it might be, the smartest path is a continuation of moves past: Be "Patriots 2.0.'' ... and be "special.''

READ MORE: Davis Mills' 'Halftime Show'