Patriots at Texans: Grugier-Hill Key?

HOUSTON -- Kamu Grugier-Hill’s aggressive and instinctive style of play has earned him more playing time as he's emerging as a key figure in the Houston Texans’ defense.

The speedy veteran inside linebacker has played a career-high 44 percent of the defensive snaps and has 18 tackles, one sack and four tackles for losses. He dropped a potential interception during a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Although linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, signed to a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason, has returned to practice and been designated for return from a strained hamstring, that shouldn’t impact Grugier-Hill’s role. He played 85 percent of the defensive snaps against Buffalo with Christian Kirksey playing 88 percent of the defensive snaps.

With Zach Cunningham back from the reserve-COVID-19 list after missing the Buffalo game as a high-risk close contact of defensive tackle Ross Blacklock who tested positive, Grugier-Hill still figures to have a large role in the Texans’ base defense.

“Every time, as you’re saying, when he’s got an opportunity to play, he has impressed us,” Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith said. “He’s played a couple of positions. He has started Sam. He’s started at Will. He can play both. He’s a big contributor on special teams. I like his flexibility. He’ll continue to get reps and maybe even more reps on third downs, but I like everything that he has done.”

Pierre-Louis is still being evaluated for whether he’ll be placed on the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Grugier-Hill’s former team.

“Getting a good football player like KPLback helps,” Smith said. “He has had some injuries, so we’re anxious to get him into the mix, just not as linebacker, but on the special teams, too. We were also missing Zach Cunningham last week, getting him back in the mix. Kamu Grugier-Hill has played well. So, we have some guys and we’ll try to find ways to get them all into the mix and get reps and see what they can do.”

Signed to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $3.25 million that included a $1 million signing bonus by Texans general manager Nick Caserio, Grugier-Hill keeps demonstrating how productive he can be when given extended playing time.

Grugier-Hill built a reputation for speed, versatility and toughness during his first five NFL seasons.

A former Patriots sixth-round draft pick from Eastern Illinois where he was teammates with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Grugier-Hill has run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds with a 38 ½ inch vertical leap and a 10-9 broad jump.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hawaii native recorded one sack and 21 tackles last season for Miami, playing under a one-year contract for Dolphins coach Brian Flores, his linebackers coach in New England. He has recorded 126 career tackles, 12 tackles for losses two forced fumbles and two sacks.

Grugier-Hill didn’t stick with the Patriots as a rookie as he was cut during the final major roster cutdown. Acquired off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles, he intercepted his first NFL pass off New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. He earned a Super Bowl ring in a victory over the Patriots. During his final season at Eastern Illinois, Grugier-Hill showcased his instincts with 16 ½ tackles for losses and 6 ½ sacks.

Grugier-Hill instructed his agent, Steve Caric, to try to arrange for him to play for an NFL team in Texas. That wish worked out this offseason.

“I love it out here, man,” Grugier-Hill said. “It’s funny because I told my agent when I was a young player, I was like, ‘if I ever get a chance to play for a Texas team, I’ll take it.’ I don’t know. It’s just the hospitality around here and just the love that I feel from the people, it’s definitely very similar to back home. I’m loving it back here.”

READ MORE: How to Watch - Can Houston Find End Zone vs. Patriots?