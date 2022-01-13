Sources Reveal Patriots Coach McDaniel Stance on Texans & Other NFL Jobs

Sources: Josh McDaniels not expected to interview for jobs during Patriots' postseason

HOUSTON - Highly regarded New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is focused solely on his preparations for a Saturday night AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills and he is not expected to pursue any head coaching opportunities during the postseason, according to league sources.

McDaniels does have significant interest around the league. Among the teams that are believed to be strongly considering McDaniels: the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants.

The Texans figure to be in that group after firing David Culley.

McDaniels, a former college teammate of Texans general manager Nick Caserio at John Carroll University, is not expected to pursue a job in Houston. Caserio, however, would love nothing more than to reunite with McDaniels.

McDaniels has been lauded for his work previously with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady during his New England tenure and this season developing Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, a first-round draft pick from Alabama.

McDaniels has three Super Bowl victories as an offensive coordinator and was part of the Patriots staff for six Super Bowl wins.

McDaniels, 45, was previously a head coach with the Denver Broncos 11 years ago, going 8-8 in his first season after starting the season with six consecutive wins and was then fired after going 3-9 in his second season in 2010.

In 2018, McDaniels was announced as the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach. He withdrew from the position and remained with the Patriots.

Although him reneging on the agreement had fallout, including agent Bob LaMonte terminating his representation, any hard feelings or hesitation toward McDaniels has eased around the league. McDaniels is regarded as willing now to potentially leave the Patriots. One league source characterized McDaniels' future as bright and emphasized that it could be boosted even more if he remains in New England for another year coaching Jones to a higher level of play.

McDaniels is the highest paid assistant coach in the NFL with an annual salary of roughly $4 million.