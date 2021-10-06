Patriots Cut Gilmore; One Texans Connection

Let's be honest. While the Houston Texans can in theory afford Gilmore, there is only one real connection here. ...

The New England Patriots are releasing former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and speculation connects pretty much all of the other 31 teams to the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

But let's be honest. While the Houston Texans can in theory afford him, there is only one real connection here. ...

The Texans' Week 5 game on Sunday is against the Patriots team that just released him.

Gilmore began the season on the PUP list and is not eligible to play until Week 7. During that time, and all spring long, the cornerback made it clear he'd like a new and lucrative contract extension.

That remains the case.

Additionally, it stands to reason that Gilmore would like to join a Super Bowl contender on the level to which he's grown accustomed. As he wrote on Wednesday in a social media post:

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce goodbye to this great fan base. We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. ... To Mr. (owner Robert) Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten."

Gilmore is a two-time first-team All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl LVIII champion. Assuming he's healthy, he would be a gigantic boon to a 1-3 Houston team that is trying to build from "rock-bottom,'' a build that includes last week's 40-0 loss at Buffalo.

But a connection with the former Patriots player? It only comes Sunday, when New England is in town to play the Texans in Week 5.

