Patriots at Texans: Injury Update

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran right offensive tackle Marcus Cannon is sidelined with a back injury, and this could prevent him from playing in Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots.

Cannon, 33, was able to play every snap during a 40-0 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, but has been unable to practice the past two days. Cannon is dealing with a disc issue that has caused him discomfort and prevented him from practicing, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

If Cannon is ruled out against his former team, the Texans could turn to backup right tackle Charlie Heck as his replacement. Heck was competing for a starting job during the preseason before he tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Cannon after the former Patriots starter and TCU standout was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Cannon has started every game this season and has delivered some solid blocking performances despite the Texans' struggles to run the football and score points. Cannon was sidelined for the entire preseason after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and straining a calf muscle.

Meanwhile, center Justin Britt returned to practice Thursday after missing one practice with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice after missing Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

Wide receiver Chris Conley didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday for non-injury reasons.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola has recovered well from a strained hamstring and should be the primary slot Sunday against his former team.

Reserve running back Rex Burkhead is expected to miss Sunday's game against his former team due to a hip injury, according to coach David Culley.

