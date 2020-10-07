SI.com
Patriots McDaniels a Texans 'Name to Watch'?

Matt Galatzan

Following the firing of head coach and GM Bill O'Brien on Monday, the Houston Texans began the long, arduous process of selecting a new head coach. 

Given the Texans' investment at the quarterback spot with Deshaun Watson, an innovative offensive mind that could maximize his talents is likely going to be a major priority when that decision is made.

Of course, many of the typical names that fit that description surfaced almost immediately, including Kansas City's Eric Bienemy, Buffalo's Brian Dabol  and Baltimore's Greg Roman, each of whom has helped develop dynamic offensive for their talented signal-callers. 

However, there is another name that, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Texans should consider taking a look at to help take advantage of what they have in place with Deshaun Watson under center. 

READ MORE: Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

“The easy connection is Josh McDaniels,” Graziano said on Tuesday’s episode of Get Up. “We’ll hear the names of Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, and Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator in Buffalo. It will be a wide-net search. But the connection a lot of people around the league are making is McDaniels, so that’s a name to watch.”

Of course, McDaniels has had his stab at being a head coach before and has been connected with an AFC South team recently as well, leaving the Colts hanging after an agreement to become their next head coach in 2018. McDaniels was also connected to the Cowboys job before Dallas went with Mike McCarthy after letting go of Jason Garrett last season. 

Graziano has a point here as well, McDaniels is an innovative offensive mind, has been molded by arguably the most successful coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick, and has a proven pedigree of success calling plays. 

READ MORE: Who Should Run The Texans? Copy The 'Chiefs Chain'

However, there are also some hitches to this plan, most notably, it has long been rumored that McDaniels is being groomed as an eventual replacement in New England for Belichick, who turned 68 in April, and is the second-oldest head coach in the NFL behind Seattle's Pete Carroll. 

Either way, McDaniels is certainly an intriguing option for the Texans to consider. He has the credentials, the pedigree, and the personality to excel at the job. But with Belichick getting older and other (perhaps more desirable) jobs likely to surface across the league by the time the end of the season rolls around, McDaniels could be a tougher candidate to land than most people think. 

