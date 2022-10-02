Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Houston's tight end corps will be thin against the Chargers. In addition to the loss of Brown, the Texans will be without second-year prospect Brevin Jordan, who will miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Houston will rely heavily upon the services of Jordan Akins and O.J. Howard — who has accounted for three of the Texans' four touchdowns on the season.

"We have a little bit of depth at that position," coach Lovie Smith said. "[Jordan] Akins can step in and do some things. O.J. Howard, when he’s gotten reps, we know what he can do. We still feel like we’re okay, but we’re missing good football players right now."

Other Texan players who will miss the Week 4 match against the Chargers are Austin Deculus, Michael Dwumfour, Demone Harris, Jake Hansen and Isaac Yiadom.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson is active for the first time this season. Johnson missed the first three games of the year as a healthy scratch.

The Chargers will be without Keenan Allen, Otito Ogbonnia, Donald Parham Jr., Isaiah Spiller, Easton Stick and J.T. Woods.

