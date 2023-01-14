Eagles Jonathan Gannon Completes Texans Head Coach Interview

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon interviewed with the AFC South franchise for the third time in the past year.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon virtually on Saturday.

They have met with the Cleveland native a total of three times over the past year.

The 14-3 Eagles finished second in total defense, and first in pass defense while generating 27 takeaways and a franchise record 70 sacks.

“Incredibly intelligent and passionate,” a source said of Gannon. “This guy is a superstar. He’s worked with great people like George Paton and Rob Brzezinski with the Vikings. It says a lot that those guys think the world of the guy.”

The Texans have also interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was the first to interview, followed by Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

The Texans interviewed Gannon twice last year. He was a finalist for the job that nearly went to Josh McCown before they promoted Lovie Smith, who was fired after a 3-13-1 season.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio and Gannon are believed to be a strong mesh.

Gannon interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings last year.

The Texans' requested the following coaches for interviews to replace Smith: Gannon, Johnson, Steichen Gannon, Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Ejiro Evero, DeMeco Ryans and Thomas Brown.

