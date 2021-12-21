Phillip Dorsett wanted to become a Houston Texan following his release from Seattle

HOUSTON -- New Houston Texans wide receiver Phillip Dorsett grew close to general manager Nick Caserio during his time with the New England Patriots. A speed threat expected to take the tops off defenses, the two shared a spark from 2017-19.

When the opportunity arose, Dorsset saw his chance to reunite with Caserio in Houston. He asked for his release from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season and waited for the phone call.

Once Caserio extended an invitation, he immediately headed to NRG Stadium.

“I knew once I asked for my release from Seattle that I would have a chance to be able to come," Dorsett said Monday. "Once he offered me the chance to come, I ran with it because I believe in him."

A member of the Seahawks' practice squad to start 2021, Dorsett was elevated to the active roster due to injury and the recoil of COVID-19 striking the locker room. He played seldomly in five games, recording just four catches for 55 yards.

In Houston (3-11), the speedy seven-year vet is maximizing his opportunties. He totaled three catches for 52 yards, including a 21-yard reception in the team's 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on last Sunday.

Houston's lack of depth at the slot position made Dorsett an instant upgrade to what was on the active roster. Initially, Houston expected former second-round target Anthony Miller to be a daily contributor. He was waived after two games due to injury and internal conflict with the staff in October.

The Texans brought in veteran Danny Amendola, but a hamstring and knee injury has limited him to only seven games. Davion Davis, a standout at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Seahawks in Week 14.

Dorsett understood the offensive concept and role he would play for young quarterback Davis Mills. Another reason for choosing Houston? The fight of his teammates.

“I see a lot of guys that go out there and they play their butt off," Dorsett said. "Obviously, we don’t have a lot of guys that have the big names, if you want to say it, but we have a lot of guys that come together and they just go out there and they play really hard and they fight."

At 28, Dorsett is now a locker room veteran. His role is help the young names on Houston's offense adjust to life in the NFL. In the meantime, he flourishes in the opportunity to suit up and start on Sunday's once more.

For now, Dorsett will start to close out the 2021 season. He'll also have a chance to expand hi playing career another season in Houston, thanks to Caserio locking him up on a one-year extension through 2022.

Dorsett has seen first-hand the success of Caserio and what he brings to a front office. In large part, his decision to leave Seattle was always about what was best for his career.

His choice to join the struggling Texans instead of a playoff contender speaks volumes of the level of respect Caserio has amongst veterans in the league.

"He has a great eye for talent, and he has a great football mind," Dorsett said. "I think he’s going to be able to do great things here if he gets the right pieces together and that’s the reason I wanted to be here.”

The Texans return to NRG Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 26 at Noon.