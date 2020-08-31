SI.com
Picture This! Chiefs Practice Against Photos Of Texans O-Line

Mike Fisher

Offensive linemen have forever been referred to adoringly as "the big uglies.'' But the Kansas City Chiefs apparently find the Houston Texans' front-line quintet to be quite photogenic. 

Houston's offensive line is an imposing group, in part because it has been together now for an entire season. This same bunch, of course, was involved in last year's NFL Playoffs disappointment at the hands of these same Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

To review ... 2019 marked a turning point for the Texans and position Mike Devlin's offensive line. Laremy Tunsil was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to secure their left tackle position for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Texans Camp: Tunsil And 'The Whole Package'

Tytus Howard and Max Scharping were drafted in the first and second rounds respectively and have both shown hunger, intelligence and ability. Zach Fulton allowed just one sack at right guard, while Nick Martin celebrated signing an extension with a career year at center.

So as far as star quarterback Deshaun Watson (though he was sacked 44 times in 2019) is concerned, this is an important group ... and a handsome one. For Houston, of course, the plan is for the Chiefs - from now through the September 10 Week 1 opener at K.C. - to feel free to stare these offensive linemen in their pictured faces ... as long as Kansas City never makes it to the other side of the photo.

