Podcast 4:35 Chiefs Crush the Texans Hopes Ending Their Season

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans complete meltdown at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. The trio tries to figure out who to blame and what exactly went wrong in a game that the Texans lead 24-0 early in the second quarter.

