Podcast 5:1 Texans Make a Mind Numbing Move Trading DeAndre Hopkins

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the recent moves by the Houston Texans. The flurry of moves of the Texans made by re-signing their own players plus bringing back cornerback Bradley Roby on a three-year deal. Also, Bill O’Brien inexplicably trades DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and a couple of draft picks. Also, the Texans signed Randall Cobb in the middle of the show and a quick reaction of the deal. Plus, much more from a disappointing day in Texans’ land.

