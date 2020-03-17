State of The Texans
Podcast 5:1 Texans Make a Mind Numbing Move Trading DeAndre Hopkins

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the recent moves by the Houston Texans. The flurry of moves of the Texans made by re-signing their own players plus bringing back cornerback Bradley Roby on a three-year deal. Also, Bill O’Brien inexplicably trades DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and a couple of draft picks. Also, the Texans signed Randall Cobb in the middle of the show and a quick reaction of the deal. Plus, much more from a disappointing day in Texans’ land.

Deshaun Watson thanks DeAndre Hopkins for all he has done for him

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson thanked wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for everything he has done for him on and off the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson found out of the DeAndre Hopkins trade after his workout

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was working out when he found out that DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. His reaction was caught on video when he found out about the deal.

Patrick D. Starr

RKO 57

A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have brought back quarterback A.J. McCarron for the 2020 season. McCarron announced the signing on his Instagram.

Patrick D. Starr

RKO 57

Texans sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb with a three-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans send DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson

The Houston Texans send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

ShawnBradley

The Rundown: A closer look at Eric Murray landing with the Texans

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with defensive back Eric Murray and here is a closer look at what they are getting with the help of The Browns Wire Jeff Risdon.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans sign defensive back Eric Murray to a three-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed free agent defensive back Eric Murray from the Cleveland Browns.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says it's "nothing personal" about his exit from the Texans

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins thanks the Houston Texans and the fans for supporting him since arriving in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans players react to the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals

The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and the Texans' players were caught off guard about the blockbuster trade.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade for Cardinals David Johnson in blockbuster deal

The Houston Texans have landed running back David Johnson in a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr