Podcast 5:1 Texans Make a Mind Numbing Move Trading DeAndre Hopkins
Patrick D. Starr
Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the recent moves by the Houston Texans. The flurry of moves of the Texans made by re-signing their own players plus bringing back cornerback Bradley Roby on a three-year deal. Also, Bill O’Brien inexplicably trades DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and a couple of draft picks. Also, the Texans signed Randall Cobb in the middle of the show and a quick reaction of the deal. Plus, much more from a disappointing day in Texans’ land.
