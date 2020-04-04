State of The Texans
Podcast 5.3: Texans Light the Fuse Once Again with The Town Hall Meeting

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss a full week of Houston Texans news. The Texans had a town hall meeting with season tickets holders to discuss various topics including the DeAndre Hopkins trade. Also, Laremy Tunsil wants to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, Andre Johnson says his relationship is good with O’Brien, and Brent Qvale says why he joined the Texans. The Texans missed on Derek Wolfe and sign Timmy Jernigan, Jr. to the roster. Plus, around the league with Cleave.

Laremy Tunsil feels Bill O'Brien is doing a "great job" leading the Texans

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil feels head coach Bill O'Brien is doing a good job leading the team despite the recent criticism of trading away DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Tex7140

Bill O'Brien says DeAndre Hopkins wanted a raise which the Texans were unwilling to match

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first time since it took place to open the league year on a conference call with season ticket holders.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans continue to preach on building the team around Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien continues to preach that team is first but is not afraid to say the organization is going to one build around quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Justin Reid is working hard to find a way to bring brother, Eric Reid to the Texans

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has had conversations with head coach Bill O'Brien about his brother Eric Reid. Justin Reid is working hard to convince O'Brien to sign his brother to Houston to join the Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil said the Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins "Hurts"

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hurts but understands that is the life in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil looking to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with the Texans

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is in contract extension talks with Laremy Tunsil and he has now made it known he wants to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Texans reach an agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, Jr.

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan Jr. to add to their defensive line depth.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

The Rundown: What Tim Jernigan's arrival means to the Texans

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with veteran defensive tackle Tim Jernigan. We take a closer look on how it changes things for the Texans' roster and heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Can Tim Jernigan have bounce-back with the Texans in 2020?

Tim Jernigan, Jr. agreed to terms with the Houston Texans and we went looking for answers on the veteran defensive lineman and his fit on the roster. Covering Jernigan's time with the Philadelphia Eagles, his injury history and if he has enough for a bounce-back season in 2020 with the Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill and Colleen O'Brien donate $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank

With the Houston Food Bank providing for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and his wife Colleen donated $100,000 to help their cause.

Patrick D. Starr