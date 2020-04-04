Podcast 5.3: Texans Light the Fuse Once Again with The Town Hall Meeting

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss a full week of Houston Texans news. The Texans had a town hall meeting with season tickets holders to discuss various topics including the DeAndre Hopkins trade. Also, Laremy Tunsil wants to be the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, Andre Johnson says his relationship is good with O’Brien, and Brent Qvale says why he joined the Texans. The Texans missed on Derek Wolfe and sign Timmy Jernigan, Jr. to the roster. Plus, around the league with Cleave.

