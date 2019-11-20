Podcast Episode 4.27: Houston Texans Lay An Egg Against the Ravens

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the disappoint the Texans brought to Baltimore. The trio discusses an offense that did not show up, and Deshaun Watson having his worst game of the season. Also, Ka'imi Fairbairn struggles and defense with no chance to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Also, injury updates for the Texans heading to play the Colts. Around the league with Cleave wraps up the show.

