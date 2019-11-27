Podcast Episode 4.28: Houston Texans Win A Slugfest Over the Colts

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Texans win over the Colts in a key Thursday Night game. Deshaun Watson and the Texans offense swung big with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller in the passing game while the defense held up when it counted. They also discuss the issues with the running game and the improved play of Carlos Watkins and the edge rush of Jacob Martin. Thanksgiving discussion takes place on the biggest issue with the holiday. Also, the New England Patriots coming to town on Sunday Night plus around the League with Cleave.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here