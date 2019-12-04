State of The
Texans
Podcast Episode 4.29: New England Patriots Stunned In Houston By the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans win over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Deshaun Watson continued his magic in primetime games and spread the ball around to keep the Patriots off balance. Romeo Crennel designed a solid gameplan to slow Tom Brady in the passing game to give the Texans room to work. Also, Jacob Martin and Bradley Roby shine for the defense. Around the League with Cleave continues with recent coaching changes.

