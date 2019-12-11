Podcast Episode 4.30: Texans Don't Even Show Up Against the Broncos

Pat and Cleave discuss the Texans' embarrassing loss to the Broncos. The Texans' defense was overmatched against the Broncos game plan, and the cornerback shuffle could have hurt during the game. The offense moved the ball, but they went nowhere with Deshaun Watson having a hot and cold game. Also, the Laremy Tunsil issue of false starts and Keke Coutee inconsistencies playing wide receiver. Around the league with Cleave.

