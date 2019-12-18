State of The Texans
Podcast Episode 4.31: Texans Head to Nashville and Handle The Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans win over the Tennessee Titans to set themselves up for a playoff appearance with another win. Deshaun Watson’s performance against the Titans and turning to DeAndre Hopkins to ice the game. Also, Carlos Hyde passing the 1,000-yard plateau and the offensive line showing up once again. The defense shows up when needed, especially the secondary in critical spots. Zach Cunningham continues to rack up tackles plus much more. Also, around the league with Cleave.

Texans Angelo Blackson Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Angelo Blackson Win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his blocking a Tennessee Titans field goal attempt.

Texans Deshaun Watson's "Swag" Impresses Jameis Winston

Patrick D. Starr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston likes the "tremendous swag" Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson plays with on the football field.

If the Texans Did Not Draft Deshaun Watson, Bruce Arians and the Cardinals Were Ready to Select Him

Patrick D. Starr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it know that the Arizona Cardinals were going to draft Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans did not in 2017.

Five Houston Texans Named Alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have five players named as alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl. OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates for the event.

Texans Laremy Tunsil Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil was selected to his first ever Pro Bowl.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins is headed to the 2020 Pro Bowl. It is his fourth selection.

Texans Deshaun Watson Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

Texans Benardrick McKinney Remains in the Concussion Protocol

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney started the practice week in the concussion protocol.

Texans Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin Banged Up To Start the Week

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday and would have been without Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin to start the practice week.

Texans Want Charles Omenihu To Stay "Humble and Hungry"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans rookie defensive end Charles Omenihu continues to be a pass rushing threat for the defensive front. The Texans want Omenihu to stay grounded and keep producing on the football field.