Podcast Episode 4.31: Texans Head to Nashville and Handle The Titans

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans win over the Tennessee Titans to set themselves up for a playoff appearance with another win. Deshaun Watson’s performance against the Titans and turning to DeAndre Hopkins to ice the game. Also, Carlos Hyde passing the 1,000-yard plateau and the offensive line showing up once again. The defense shows up when needed, especially the secondary in critical spots. Zach Cunningham continues to rack up tackles plus much more. Also, around the league with Cleave.