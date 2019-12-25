Podcast Episode 4.32: Texans Lay Siege To The Bucs in Tampa Plus the Return of J.J. Watt

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans' busy day on Christmas Eve. The return of Watt is the best new for the Texans late in the season. The Texans designate Watt to return from the injured reserve to get back on the field for practice. Also, a quick discussion on the Texans wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the poor performance by the Deshaun Watson the offense. The timely play of the defense plus much more. Also, around the league with Cleave.

Merry Christmas from the State of the Texans Crew!

