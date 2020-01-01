State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Podcast Episode 4.33: Texans Prepare for Wild Card Weekend Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans going into the playoffs. The positives of what A.J. McCarron showed in week 17 vs the Titans plus how that relates to Deshaun Watson. Discussions on the Bryan Anger and Whitney Mercilus contracts and plenty of listener questions are answered. The return of J.J. Watt is official and a closer look at Tashuan Gipson going on the injured reserve. Pick'em winners announced and Around the League with Cleave.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Laremy Tunsil Excited To Get Back to The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil is excited to get back to the playoffs and helping the Houston Texans get back to the post season.

Laremy Tunsil Had "Chills" Listening to J.J. Watt Talk to The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt talked to the team in preparation for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills and Laremy Tunsil is glad he is back playing.

The Return of J.J. Watt Has The Bills Attention

Patrick D. Starr

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been keeping an eye on the status of J.J. Watt heading into their Wild Card matchup with the Houston Texans.

Texans Will Have To Get Creative To Replace Tashaun Gipson For the Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans placing safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve, the defense will have to find a way to replace the veteran presence.

J.J. Watt Activated to The Texans 53-Man Roster for The Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have activated defensive end J.J. Watt to the active roster in preparation for their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Back Injury Lands Texans Tashaun Gipson on The Injured Reserve

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have placed starting safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve to make room for defensive end J.J. Watt

Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is worried about the Houston Texans facing the Buffalo Bills and not the Oilers and their game that occurred in 1993.

Texans Duke Johnson's Pass-Catching Presence Needed For The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will need Duke Johnson's versatility in their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston Texans 2020 Opponents Determined

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 opponents have been determined with the 2019 regular season coming to an end.

Texans Preparing to Defend "Every Blade of Grass" Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are preparing to face off with the Buffalo Bills and head coach Bill O'Brien understands that they are bringing in a complete team to NRG Stadium.