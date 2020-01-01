Podcast Episode 4.33: Texans Prepare for Wild Card Weekend Against the Bills

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans going into the playoffs. The positives of what A.J. McCarron showed in week 17 vs the Titans plus how that relates to Deshaun Watson. Discussions on the Bryan Anger and Whitney Mercilus contracts and plenty of listener questions are answered. The return of J.J. Watt is official and a closer look at Tashuan Gipson going on the injured reserve. Pick'em winners announced and Around the League with Cleave.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here