Podcast Episode 4.34: Texans Buckle-Down for Comeback Win Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills. The Texans started slow and somehow woke up to make a big play to come back to win over the Bills — also, the impact of J.J. Watt and the continued highs and lows of Deshaun Watson's game. Plus, the Texans defense needed to clean up their game and a quick preview in their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Justin Reid Ready for a Physical Game At Arrowhead

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid knows the defense has to be a physical team when they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Texans and Chiefs Second Meeting Involve Different Looking Teams in the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the second time this season but both teams are not the same ones that met in week six of the regular season.

Cullen Gillaspia Steps in When the Texans Needed Him the Most

Patrick D. Starr

With injuries hitting mid-week for the Houston Texans, fullback Cullen Gillaspia answered the call on offense to make his mark.

Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones helped set up their playoff win but Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde were excited to see his hard work pay off.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Andy Reid Is Not Surprised at J.J. Watt's Return for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid it not surprised with Houston Texans J.J. Watt's comeback to the field for the playoffs.

Texans Bring Back Davin Bellamy to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed free agent outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.

Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Barring no setbacks during practice, wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected back for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an Emotional Win, Texans Reset Their Focus to The Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills was one that will be talked about for year to come but for the team, it is time to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Risk Was Worth It For the Texans to Land Gareon Conley

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans knew there was risk involved trading for cornerback Gareon Conley but they were confident with their background work that it was the right time to bring him to the team.