Podcast Episode 4.34: Texans Buckle-Down for Comeback Win Against the Bills

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills. The Texans started slow and somehow woke up to make a big play to come back to win over the Bills — also, the impact of J.J. Watt and the continued highs and lows of Deshaun Watson's game. Plus, the Texans defense needed to clean up their game and a quick preview in their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

