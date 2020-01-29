Podcast Episode 4.36: Texans Make It Official and Add GM to Bill O’Brien’s Title

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the recent news of the Houston Texans. The Texans make it official with the naming of Bill O'Brien as the General Manager for the 2020 season and a title change for Jack Easterby just after eight months with the organization. Also, coaching staff changes and multiple Texans updates. Listener questions are asked and around the league with Cleave.

