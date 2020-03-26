Podcast Episode 5.2: A Week Later and Trying to Figure Out the Texans

Pat, Cleave, and Claire crank back up the podcast to discuss the Houston Texans. They give their thoughts on the trade of DeAndre Hopkins a week later and Pat gives the reason for the deal from the Texans' point of view. Also, the addition of Randall Cobb and how it puts pressure on DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee. Plus, much more.

