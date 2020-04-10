State of The Texans
Podcast Episode 5.4: Texans Continue to Make Moves and Land Brandin Cooks

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire put together an emergency podcast with the Texans making more moves. The Texans traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Rams to add to their receiving corps. A closer look at the money situation and scheme fit for the offense. Also, how it works with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins plus around the league with Cleave.

Texans find contract value in Brandin Cooks trade with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will keep $21.8 million of dead cap space in the trade of Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans acquire Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks in trade

The Houston Texans have traded for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks by sending a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Charles Omenihu has advice for the draft-eligible prospects leading up to the NFL Draft

Houston Texans Charles Omenihu joined The Longhorn Network and gave his advice on what draft-eligible prospects should do leading up to the NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT's Community Five-Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans land help on all levels

The State of the Texans community put together a mock draft for the Houston Texans for five rounds. It was a solid haul in the mock draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Bengals looking forward to ex-Texan D.J. Reader's energy on their roster

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looking forward to what ex-Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader will bring to the interior of their defense.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Seven Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans defensive front receives much-needed help

A Houston Texans seven-round mock draft where the defensive front has talent added and a wide receiver is added to help give Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Patrick D. Starr

Dylan Cole signs restricted tender keeping him with the Texans for 2020

Houston Texans inside linebacker Dylan Cole has signed his restricted free agent tender bringing him back to the roster for 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans have a video conference with Utah's Leki Fotu

The Houston Texans have met with Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu via video conference in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with Cardinals and Texans trade being finalized

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has no concerns with the trade with the Houston Texans being finalized before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans working to prepare for the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are preparing to conduct the 2020 NFL Draft from their own homes in a virtual format.

Patrick D. Starr