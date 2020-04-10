Podcast Episode 5.4: Texans Continue to Make Moves and Land Brandin Cooks

Pat, Cleave, and Claire put together an emergency podcast with the Texans making more moves. The Texans traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Rams to add to their receiving corps. A closer look at the money situation and scheme fit for the offense. Also, how it works with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins plus around the league with Cleave.

