Podcast Episode 5.5: Texans gearing up for the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

Pat, Cleave, and Claire crank up the podcast to discuss the Houston Texans. With the 2020 NFL Draft on deck, the trio discusses a three-day intrigue that will be done remotely. Also. Bill O’Brien and David Johnson meet with the media. Pat gives players that match the Texans needed heading into the draft. Also, the best and worst picks from each round in Texans history plus around the league with Cleave.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here