Podcast Episode 5.5: Texans gearing up for the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire crank up the podcast to discuss the Houston Texans. With the 2020 NFL Draft on deck, the trio discusses a three-day intrigue that will be done remotely. Also. Bill O’Brien and David Johnson meet with the media. Pat gives players that match the Texans needed heading into the draft. Also, the best and worst picks from each round in Texans history plus around the league with Cleave.

DeAndre Hopkins received the outcome he wanted by asking for a "little raise"

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a feature with SI.com made it known that he landed the outcome he wanted when he asked for a contract adjustment from the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Draft-Eligible Prospect Meeting List for the 2020 NFL Draft

A complied list of the known prospect the Houston Texans have met with leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins feels Texans Deshaun Watson will overcome his exit with the weapons around him in 2020

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knows Deshaun Watson will be just fine without him with the Houston Texans and more importantly knowing there is talent at the position with Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, and Brandin Cooks.

Patrick D. Starr

Current Texans' players that have the most to lose with the 2020 NFL Draft approaching

With the 2020 NFL Draft closing in, the Houston Texans will add new faces to their roster. Which current Texans' players could that affect the most? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five defensive linemen for the Texans

Five defensive lineman that match the Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Offensive Lineman for the Texans

Five offensive linemen that match the Houston Texans' needs entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans seventh-round picks have more value than before with the changes in the NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft entering a virtual setting, the Houston Texans' three seventh-round selections could hold more value than before.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' David Johnson "thankful" Bill O'Brien came and got him from Arizona

Houston Texans running back David Johnson has a chip on his shoulder for the way his 2019 season ended and is thankful that head coach Bill O'Brien is giving him a chance on a new team.

Patrick D. Starr

2020 Draft Watch: Five Cornerbacks for the Texans

Five cornerbacks that match the Houston Texans needs entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Utah edge rusher Bradlee Anae and Texans meet via video conference call leading up to NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have met with Utah edge rusher Bradlee Anae in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr