Podcast Episode 5.8: Texans waiting for their next step to get back to football

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the recent news for the Houston Texans. The Texans start discussions with Deshaun Watson on a contract extension after locking up Laremy Tunsil. Is it the right time to lock up Watson forcing the hands of other teams? Also, schedule talk, Tashaun Gipson released Gareon Conley, Johnathan Joseph to the Titans, and more Texans' tidbits from the past couple of weeks.

Jonathan Greenard signs rookie deal with the Texans

Houston Texans third-round selection Johnathan Greenard has agreed to terms signing his four-year rookie contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Randall Cobb donates $10,000 to Astros Alex Bregman's FEEDHOU Campaign

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb joined Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman on his 24-hour Twitch Livestream raising money for the Houston Food Bank. Cobb ended up donating $10,000 to Bregman's FEEDHOU campaign.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Randall Cobb is all about helping Deshaun Watson elevate his game

Houston Texans Randall Cobb is excited to be part of a new look wide receiver group to help Deshaun Watson and more importantly being a key option for him in the passing game in the middle of the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Is Dak Prescott waiting on Deshaun Watson and the Texans?

The Houston Texans are slowly working towards a contract extension with Deshaun Watson which is now being watched closely by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Isaiah Coulter embracing the small school jump to the NFL

Coming from Rhode Island, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter is not worried about the jump in competition. He is ready to play football and help the Houston Texans in 2020.

Pavithr Goli

Texans new offensive additions know they are there to help Deshaun Watson to take the next step

David Johnson, Brandin Cooks, and Randall Cobb all understand they are with the Houston Texans to do one thing - help make Deshaun Watson a better quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr

A new start with familiar faces for Brandin Cooks with the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is back with people he knows to help him with his new team.

Pavithr Goli

Texans "fortunate" to land Ross Blacklock in the 2020 NFL Draft

Head coach Bill O'Brien said the Houston Texans were "fortunate" to land defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans interest in Larry Warford should be about improving their depth

A deep dive in the Houston Texans interest in former New Orleans Saints Larry Warford and his potential fit with the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans highly interested in Ex-Saints lineman Larry Warford

The Houston Texans continue to look for improvements to their roster and are interesting in recently released offensive lineman from the New Orleans Saints, Larry Warford.

Patrick D. Starr

