Podcast Episode 5.8: Texans waiting for their next step to get back to football

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the recent news for the Houston Texans. The Texans start discussions with Deshaun Watson on a contract extension after locking up Laremy Tunsil. Is it the right time to lock up Watson forcing the hands of other teams? Also, schedule talk, Tashaun Gipson released Gareon Conley, Johnathan Joseph to the Titans, and more Texans' tidbits from the past couple of weeks.

