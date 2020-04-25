State of The Texans
Podcast Episode 5.6: Texans Land Much Needed Defensive Help on Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Texans finally getting into the action for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans also keep left tackle Laremy Tunsil in the fold for the next four seasons. Also, the Texans land TCUs Ross Blacklock and Florida’s Jonathan Greenard to help the defense. Cleave goes off on around the league and on the draft.

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

AFC South 2020 NFL Draft Day Two Roundup: Texans load up the defense

A closer look at the AFC South after day two of the NFL Draft and with the Houston Texans loading up on defense, the rest were chasing the offense.

Pavithr Goli

Jonathan Greenard's SEC success landed him with the Texans

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby discussed the selection of outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard touting the competition he played against for the Florida Gators.

Patrick D. Starr

The Saturday Six-Pack: Day Three prospects that would help the depth for the Texans

With the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft upon us, the Houston Texans need to address the depth of their roster. Here are six prospects that do exactly that.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Jonathan Greenard

A closer look at the Houston Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and was said by draft analysts during the evaluation process.

Patrick D. Starr

Ten defensive players for the Texans in day three of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now the Houston Texans enter day three looking for more talent.

Patrick D. Starr

Ten offensive players for the Texans in day three of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now the Houston Texans enter day three looking or add more talent.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Combine Rewind: Jonathan Greenard motivated to bring work ethic to the Texans

The Houston Texans selected Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, here is a look back Greenard from the NFL Combine.

Pavithr Goli

Texans feel Jonathan Greenard is an outside linebacker to his "core"

The Houston Texans see Jonathan Greenard as a versatile player in their defensive but an outside linebacker when it is all said and done.

Patrick D. Starr

Seven things to know about Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard

The Houston Texans selected Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the 90th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are seven things to know about Greenard.

Pavithr Goli