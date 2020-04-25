Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Texans finally getting into the action for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans also keep left tackle Laremy Tunsil in the fold for the next four seasons. Also, the Texans land TCUs Ross Blacklock and Florida’s Jonathan Greenard to help the defense. Cleave goes off on around the league and on the draft.

