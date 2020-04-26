Podcast Episode 5.7: Texans Put Together the Smallest Draft Class in Franchise History

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Texans' smallest draft class in franchise history. After a long three days, the Texans hedge their bets on more vets than rookies and land offensive tackle Charlie Heck, cornerback John Reid, and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. Plus, around the league with Cleave.

