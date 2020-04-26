State of The Texans
Podcast Episode 5.7: Texans Put Together the Smallest Draft Class in Franchise History

Patrick D. Starr

Pat, Cleave, and Claire discuss the Texans' smallest draft class in franchise history. After a long three days, the Texans hedge their bets on more vets than rookies and land offensive tackle Charlie Heck, cornerback John Reid, and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter. Plus, around the league with Cleave.

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

SI Draft Tracker

Texans nab West Georgia defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai

The Houston Texans will be signing defensive tackle from West Georgia Auzoyah Alufohai.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans add James Madison tight end, Dylan Stapleton

The Houston Texans will be signing rookie free agent from James Madison tight end Dylan Stapleton.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans land Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons

The Houston Texans have signed Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons as a rookie free agent.

Patrick D. Starr

Notre Dame linebacker Jamir Jones heads to the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing linebacker from Notre Dame Jamir Jones.

Patrick D. Starr

Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips lands with the Texans

Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips has signed a rookie free-agent deal with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Undrafted Free Agent List

The Houston Texans undrafted free agent list tracker for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans push up to eight draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans who are without a first and second round pick due to the trade for Larmey Tunsil and Kenny Stills with the Miami Dolphins, have collected picks for the 2021 NFL draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade the final seventh-round pick to Saints

The Houston Texans have completed their 2020 NFL Draft by trading their final seventh-round selection to the New Orleans Saints for a 2021 6th round selection.

Patrick D. Starr

Chiefs' Andy Heck proud son, Charlie, found a home with the Texans

Houston Texans drafted North Carolina offensive tackle, Charlie Heck, in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His father, Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line coach Andy, is proud that his son found a home in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr