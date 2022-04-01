Not The Worst! Texans in NFL Free Agency Power Rankings

After the first wave of free agency moves, Houston comes in at No. 30, besting the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

The NFL landscape was drastically altered in March with a flurry of blockbuster transactions on the trade and free agency market. A number of the league's top talent, like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, found new teams and grabbed headlines.

The Houston Texans are no strangers to headlines given their saga with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans can finally emerge from the drama and build a new core... With a bevy of NFL Draft selections (first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024) to aid in the process.

Organizationally, the Texans are a befuddling entity—a kind of technological startup worth billions without a tangible plan as to what they’ll sell or how they’ll maintain their finances, headed by an eccentric ideologue who may be better off running a secret society on some distant island for spiritually lost rich people. Still, Lovie Smith did a nice job last year and his defensive philosophy is coming full circle in the NFL at the right time. On the field, the team should be middling, but maybe not distractingly so.

The Texans entered the offseason with 28 players who hit the open market. Houston has re-signed 14 of their free agents, as of March 31.

Just over two weeks into free agency, the Texans have money to spend. The team currently sits third in the league in terms of cap space, with over $22 million to spend. Houston could the money to sign a replacement for Justin Reid, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, or a tight end to pair with incoming second-year pro Brevin Jordan.

Has the gap between the Texans and the rest of the tough AFC South opponents narrowed? The Texans have the worst odds (+2600) to win their division in 2022 as they being their rebuild.

The Texans are making moves as they look to improve last season's roster, responsible for a 4-13 campaign. A powerful draft would help Houston head in the right direction. After weeks of the Texans being dead-last in most 'Power Rankings' - the No. 30 spot is a nice change of pace.