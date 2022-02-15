Houston Texans Power Rankings: Goodbye To Last Season

Skip to main content

Texans Power Rankings: Goodbye To Last Season

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season.

The 2021-22 NFL season was full of excitement, surprises and drama. After 285 games this season, the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with 112.3 million people viewing.

The other 31 NFL teams watched on; some in early stages of rebuilds, several with hot seats, and all with aspirations to take the next championship crown.

Now that the last of the confetti has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season. In the last edition of Power Rankings, the Houston Texans land at No. 30.

David Culley out, Lovie Smith in. Another unusual offseason for the NFL’s most perplexing team.

SI ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants below Houston. 

With a 4-13 finish and their third coach in as many seasons, the Texans had another season they were ready to say goodbye to. As the Texans look to build their program, there is a positive side ... Lovie Smith has been to the Super Bowl twice; once as a head coach (Chicago Bears, 2006) and once as a defensive coordinator (St. Louis Rams, 2001). 

More optimism...

According to the oddsmakers, the Bengals had virtually no chance of winning the Super Bowl this season - who had Cincinnati at +12000, with an 0.8-percent chance of becoming Super Bowl champions.

This could be inspiring for the Texans, who have the worst odds (+18000) in the league to win Super Bowl LVII. 

Now, a fresh season and slate for the Texans, who are hoping soon for a conclusion to their Deshaun Watson saga

