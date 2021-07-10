Snap, Crackle, Pop: Which Texans Rookies Get to Play?

With 2021 looking like a transitional year for the Houston Texans, which rookies are most likely to work their way into this rebuilding team and stake their claim for a long-term role down in the Lone Star State?

Even without a first or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans got themselves a decent haul of rookies.

Given that general manager Nick Caserio has rebuilt a huge portion of this roster in order to build competition at all positions, there are few guaranteed starters entering training camp.

Houston currently has eight rookies entering camp, five of whom were drafted. Of course, there is no way of knowing for certain who if any of those youngsters will ultimately have what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

As we approach training camp, let's take a closer look at which of Houston's drafted rookies is most likely to see the most game time in 2021.

1. WR Nico Collins - A big-bodied target who can stretch the field, Houston traded up into the late third round to grab Collins out of Michigan. He has the potential to be a steal, especially considering that the WR2 role is very much up for grabs behind Brandin Cooks.

Collins' size, in particular, lends itself well to this role alongside the smaller speedster that is Cooks.

His main competition will likely be Chris Conley, but if the Texans have one eye on the future they'd be wise to give Collins plenty of snaps to develop early on and give them a good idea of whether or not he can be a long-term starter.

2. QB Davis Mills - While nothing is set in stone regarding the availability of Deshaun Watson, all signs are pointing to his future in the NFL lying elsewhere. Tyrod Taylor signed on a one-year deal and has experience with head coach David Culley, QBs coach Pep Hamilton and offensive line coach James Campen.

Taylor should be a perfectly serviceable stop-gap starter this season, but his injury history is concerning, to say the least.

Should Taylor go down, Mills seems a solid bet to step in given the Texans used their highest draft pick on the former Stanford Cardinal. Even if Taylor does remain healthy, this season likely is not one that the Texans will see as a potential playoff year given the scale of their rebuild.

Giving Mills plenty of reps as the year progresses would be a wise move so, like with Collins, they can enter the 2022 NFL Draft with a clear idea of their needs.

3. TE Brevin Jordan - Another big-bodied offensive weapon, Jordan has all the potential to be a late-round steal by Caserio. A player who can be moved around, the former Hurricane should be fun to watch and a player offensive coordinator Tim Kelly can get creative with.

The Texans enter the year with Jordan Akins a relative certainty to start given his decent consistency at gaining yards after the catch. However, he is by no means a guarantee at the position and if Jordan can impress enough he has a shot at plenty of game time.

4. LB Garret Wallow - No position has undergone more turnover than at linebacker, meaning that outside of Zach Cunningham all roles should be free game. Wallow is a sideline-to-sideline player who brings energy and leadership, as well as valuable experience as a defensive back.

The likes of Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, and Joe Thomas — all of whom have proven to be extremely capable players in this league—will likely be ahead of Wallow on the depth chart.

Wallow's bread and butter will most likely be on special teams. He essentially takes over the role of special teams leader that Dylan Cole had filled the last few years.

5. DL Roy Lopez - An interesting late pick, Lopez brings juice, speed and power to the inside of the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith loves big playmakers and Lopez's tape certainly shows he has that ability in his locker.

Given the experience ahead of him on the depth chart, his best bet might be to spend a season on the practice squad. This would be much the same path that Auzoyah Alufohai followed in 2020, after coming in as an undrafted free agent, he spent most of the year on the practice squad before being activated late in the season and playing in three games.

