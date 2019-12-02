"Prime Time" Deshaun Watson Showed Up Once Again For The Houston Texans

When the lights shined the brightest, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is at his best. Once again, this time against the New England Patriots, Watson was able to lead the Texans to a 28-22 win.

Watson completed 18-of-25 passes (72.0 percent) for 234 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and even chipped in a six-yard touchdown reception from DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans quarterback continued his magic during primetime games.

"Honestly, I just come out and play," Watson said of his primetime performances. "I kind of like the night games. More time for preparation and chill with the fam. Relax my mind."

He improved his record to 6-2 in eight career primetime regular-season games. Watson is 156-for-228 passing (68.4 percent) for 2,010 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 121.1 passer rating in primetime.

Watson was able to notch his first win over the Patriots in three games and was able to help Bill O'Brien to his first-ever win over his former team.

The night on Sunday was big for everyone associated with the Texans.

"Honestly, every one is big," Watson said of the win. "Of course, against a team like the Patriots who have been doing it for so long and know the talent and the things they've been doing for this season, it was big for us. It builds our confidence. It builds momentum for us to continue to try to push on. It just shows us and shows the world that we can play with anybody on any given day if we come out and play. For us, we got to continue to keep rolling, continue to find ways to get better, correct the mistakes, keep pushing forward."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here