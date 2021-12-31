'Not a Puppy Anymore': Inside the Growth of Texans' Davis Mills

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly is choosing a clear metaphor to describe the growth of rookie QB Davis Mills.

“He’s not a puppy anymore,'' Kelly said.

In the three games since being named Houston's official starter, Mills has gone 2-1 while completing 73 of 106 passes for 794 yards, with five touchdowns and just one interception.

"What has really started to click over the past couple weeks is on the practice field,'' Kelly said. "You ... see that intelligence translate into success throughout practice. Different things that we had talked about in the meeting room, watching tape, different disguises, things along those lines, he was able to go out and execute on the field on a consistent basis.

"The ability for him to be able to take the information from the meeting room and be able to apply it on the field has grown over the past couple weeks."

Mills and the 4-11 Texans will be trying to continue to grow in their Sunday NFL Week 17 visit to San Francisco (8-7). As Mills, a third-round pick in last April's NFL Draft, played at Stanford, there might be a Bay Area familiarity to the visit.

But for certain, according to Kelly, Mills' familiarity with his job here - his better understanding of defenses and consistency in willingness as a thrower to "rip it" - is a factor in his improved decision-making.

This growth also seems to have led to more responsibility with Kelly saying Mills is "doing a good job of being able to handle more and more every week."

"There have been times over the past couple weeks where through the headset I’ve asked him how he feels about a play, and he’ll either give me a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and then we’re off and going," Kelly said. "If he ever voices something like, ‘Hey, I don’t really like that,’ or ‘Hey, yeah, let’s go. This is good for us.’ Yeah, we’d be foolish to not try and lean on those things and put him in a position to where he’s super comfortable so he can go out there and play at a high level."

Hearing the offensive coordinator speak so highly of Mills, along with his teammates taking to social media to dub him "Money Mills," has to be encouraging for a front office looking for pieces around which to rebuild.

And while Mills' long-term position is far from nailed down, another win this week at the San Francisco 49ers, combined with his ability to clear his "puppy'' phase and grow at an impressive rate, will only bolster his chances.