State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

"Putting Pressure on the Defense" Leads to Kenny Stills Productive Day for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

It was a productive day for Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills who set the tone for the team early against the Tennessee Titans. Stills was able to catch two early touchdown passes from Deshaun Watson to put the Titans in an early hole of 14-0. 

The Titans could not overcome that deficit and dropped a critical AFC South match up 24-21. 

"I mean, we play to win," Stills said of the Texans win against the Titans. "It's always good to get a victory and put last week's game behind us. So enjoy this on the plane ride and then try and get our minds right for Tampa, and we will try to finish the season strong."

Stills was able to win in one-on-one situations to help give Watson the opening a chance to let him make plays in the red zone. 

"I just try to take advantage of my opportunities," Stills said of his play on Sunday. "So when the ball comes, I try to make a catch, and it came to me a couple of times today."

Posting his seventh-consecutive season with at least three touchdown receptions, including every season since he entered the NFL in 2013, Now Stills is tied with T.Y. Hilton and Golden Tate for the longest active streak in the NFL.

The addition of Will Fuller back to the lineup and catching five passes for 61 yards, allowed all three Texans receivers to have an impact on the game. DeAndre Hopkins had 6 receptions for 119 yards while Stills had three receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Texans offense is a better group with Fuller on the field, and Stills is not surprised by the success they had on Sunday. 

"It's not surprising at all," Stills said of Fuller's impact on the offense. "We are kind of like a three-headed monster, and then you got the backs and the tight end. We put a lot of pressure on defenses. We've just got to, you know, stop hurting ourselves and execute and stop turning the ball over."

This season, Stills had 35 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards a catch. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Hyde's Hard Nosed Running Style Leads the Texans Over the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde produced his first 1,000 yard rushing season of his career with his 104 yard rushing day against the Tennessee Titans.

"Sh**, Hop Getting The Ball" - Texans DeAndre Hopkins Knows The 4th Quarter Is His Time To Make Plays

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins had a huge 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans and Hopkins called it the "norm" for him.

Texans Deshaun Watson Calls His Interceptions "Dumb" But Is Pleased With The Win Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson put together a strong fourth quarter to seal a win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson was not pleased with his interceptions in the end zone that put the Titans back into the game.

Houston Texans Outlast the Streaking Titans in Key AFC South Showdown, 24-21

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans stopped the streaking Tennessee Titans to take over the AFC South after winning 24-21 on the road.

Report: Texans Are A Potential Match for Janoris Jenkins

Patrick D. Starr

ESPNs Adam Schefter reports that the Houston Texans could be one of the playoff contention teams keeping an eye on recently waived cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Nick Caserio Remains in The Back of the Houston Texans Mind

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans remain interested in New England Patriots Nick Caserio and will continue to pursue him in the off-season when his contract expires after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Green Light: Will Fuller Is Active For the Texans Against The Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, V is active on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Texans' Cautiously Optimistic About Will Fuller's Availability Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing wide receiver Will Fuller's status for Sunday against the Tennessee Titans close to the vest.

Brennan Scarlett and Two Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Sunday Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett is questionable with a shoulder injury. See who else is questionable heading into Sunday's crucial match up with the Tennessee Titans.

"It's Truly an Honor": D.J. Reader on Being Named the Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans D.J. Reader discussed being selected as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 2019.