It was a productive day for Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills who set the tone for the team early against the Tennessee Titans. Stills was able to catch two early touchdown passes from Deshaun Watson to put the Titans in an early hole of 14-0.

The Titans could not overcome that deficit and dropped a critical AFC South match up 24-21.

"I mean, we play to win," Stills said of the Texans win against the Titans. "It's always good to get a victory and put last week's game behind us. So enjoy this on the plane ride and then try and get our minds right for Tampa, and we will try to finish the season strong."

Stills was able to win in one-on-one situations to help give Watson the opening a chance to let him make plays in the red zone.

"I just try to take advantage of my opportunities," Stills said of his play on Sunday. "So when the ball comes, I try to make a catch, and it came to me a couple of times today."

Posting his seventh-consecutive season with at least three touchdown receptions, including every season since he entered the NFL in 2013, Now Stills is tied with T.Y. Hilton and Golden Tate for the longest active streak in the NFL.

The addition of Will Fuller back to the lineup and catching five passes for 61 yards, allowed all three Texans receivers to have an impact on the game. DeAndre Hopkins had 6 receptions for 119 yards while Stills had three receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans offense is a better group with Fuller on the field, and Stills is not surprised by the success they had on Sunday.

"It's not surprising at all," Stills said of Fuller's impact on the offense. "We are kind of like a three-headed monster, and then you got the backs and the tight end. We put a lot of pressure on defenses. We've just got to, you know, stop hurting ourselves and execute and stop turning the ball over."

This season, Stills had 35 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards a catch.

