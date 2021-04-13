QB Deshaun Watson 'Erased' From 'Texans 360' Videos

Deshaun Watson is no longer featured on some videos at HoustonTexans.com

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still is in the process of clearing his name this offseason. The former first-round pick currently faces 22 allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual assault against women, primarily massage therapists during sessions through 2020 and 2021.

Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, deny the allegations as of this time.

The Texans, though, might be prepping for a season without Watson on staff. That began earlier this week when it was noticed that the 25-year-old QB was essentially removed from the intros on “Texans 360”, a web series part of "Texans TV" on HoustonTexans.com.

Is this the sign of the end for Watson in Houston?

New GM Nick Caserio made it clear to the fanbase following his hiring that Watson would not be on the market via trade. Before the allegations flooded in left and right, the former Clemson star asked to be traded after a falling out with the club.

Caserio said last month that while Watson still is a member of the Texans today, all options are on the table.

“I think we’ll take it one day at a time,'' Caserio told Albert Breer of SI's MMQB, "And everything is pretty fluid here and we’ll adjust as we go.''

Watson, who agreed to a four-year extension worth $156 million last September, is coming off his best season with the organization, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns, a new record for the franchise.

Last week, a court ruled that Texas lawyer, Tony Buzbee, must identify the names of 13 women who currently are looking for further action against Watson. As of the first allegation, Buzbee has left the names under the files as “Jane Does” to protect their identities.

Earlier this month, Ashely Solis became the first woman to publicly identify herself as a survivor of Watson's action. Fellow massage therapist Lauren Baxley also identified herself in a letter penned to Watson, stating the severity of the acts.

"People say that I'm doing this just for money," Solis said in a statement. "That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman."

The Texans signed veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal earlier this season.

