Watson Is No Trubisky - Unless Texans Mismanage Him

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will always be one of the worst things to ever happen to the Chicago Bears - just not on this particular Sunday.

And Deshaun will always be better than Mitchell Trubisky - unless ...

Chicago entered the 2017 NFL Draft planning to take a franchise quarterback. The guy they selected. Mitchell Trubisky, played for them on Sunday. The guy they didn't take, Deshaun Watson, played for Houston.

Let the record - and the 36-7 final score, a Chicago win - show: For one of the rare times in this 2020 season, Watson was not clear-and-away the best player on the field.

What was put on display here? At times, as with Watson's early TD pass, he showed off his usual magic ...

But the Bears' opening drive was truly the tone-setter, David Montgomery sprinting through the porous Houston defense for the 80-yard score.

Later, well after Watson had (again) been asked to do to much for this 4-9 bunch, he got knocked around a bit.

Said interim coach Romeo Crennel: "He got hit on the funny bone. You know how those funny bone and those elbows. Boom, they bang the nerve for a minute, but he came off, worked it around, and got the feeling back. So, we put him back in the game."

Crennel did indeed put Watson back in the game, and part of the story surely is that Watson wanted to re-enter - despite the purposeless of it all.

Watson is both gifted and a fighter. His oft-stated desire to be "legendary'' is real. However ...

Even the most resilient NFL player can have the resilience beat out of him.

Virtually every guy who makes it to the NFL possesses an unusual combination of talent, will, fearlessness, resilience and desire for "legendary'' status. For Watson and the Texans, that began when Chicago traded up a spot to draft Trubisky out of North Carolina with the No. 2 overall pick, thus passing on Watson (not to mention Patrick Mahomes).

Last week, Watson was asked why Chicago made that decision.

''I have no idea,'' he said. ''I was just going with the flow and every process, and that's pretty much it. Honestly, I don't even know. Honestly, I wish I had more answers to that, but I don't.''

Chicago's win buys the people in charge a minute. Houston's loss further seals the unfortunate fate of the people in charge, Crennel included. But what Texans, now 4-9, do not have to do - cannot do - is toss out the baby with the bathwater.

That is to say, they were smart and lucky to get Deshaun Watson. There is no reason to be dumb and unlucky in a way that leads to losing him.

And no, we don't mean "losing him'' as they've probably lost J.J. Watt, along with Watson the other foundational talent here. Watt has paid his dues, has been resilient ... and earned his way out of Houston, should he desire that.

What Chicago will never know: Did Trubisky let down the Bears? Or did the Bears let down Trubisky? Was he coached poorly, handled wrongly, beaten down into mediocrity by circumstance?

And if you allow yourself to consider that angle, you see the Texans' threat. Are they working with Deshaun, coaching up Deshaun, managing him and handling him properly?

It's clear that the front office is soliciting his opinion when it comes to future organizational leadership. There is some risk in giving a player that much power, but Deshaun has provided no evidence that he'll mishandle that. It is not clear that this organization, however, understands how every single moment is critical in the development of Watson - and that includes considering eliminating any on-field risk in moments that are meaningless, which was the case in the late-going in Chicago ... and frankly, may be the case in the final three games of this NFL season.

"We don't like to see him take hits, but hits are a part of the game,'' said Crennel in explaining why Watson remained in the game in Chicago, the old coach relying on an ancient way of treating football players.

If you prop up Deshaun Watson just right, he can be legendary. But if you treat him like he's "just another Trubisky''? Be careful. That might be what you get.