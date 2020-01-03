State of The Texans
Quick Hitters: Texans History in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

This Saturday marks the Houston Texans' sixth appearance in the postseason with all of them in the Wild Card Round. The Texans are 3-2 in their previous five appearances and 1-2 during the Bill O'Brien era. 

The playoff history has been up and down but here are some quick facts heading into Saturday regarding the Texans. 

Quick Facts of the Texans Wild Card Appearances 

Each team in the playoffs gets a postseason share distributed by the NFL. Due to the Texans winning the AFC, each player on the Texans will receive $31,000 for playing the game against the Bills on Saturday. The Bills players, not division winners, will receive $28,000 for their playoff appearance. 

If the Texans could find a way to the Super Bowl and win it, a Texans player would receive a maximum total of $242,000 for their four postseason wins. 

Past Playoff Shares for the Wild Card Appearance by the Texans 

2011- $22,000

2012- $22,000

2015- $25,000

2016- $27,000

2018- $29,000

  1. Former Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer has a record for most passes intercepted with four versus the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. Hoyer is tied with former quarterbacks, Richard Todd (NYJ-'81), Joe Ferguson (BUF-'81), Todd Marinovich, (LAR-'91), Stan Humphries (SDC-'95), and Chad Pennington (MIA-'08)
  2. The Texans gave up the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in 2015 to Chiefs running back Knile Davis, who returned it for 106 yards. 
  3. To make matters worse in the Chiefs loss in 2015, the Texans are one of three teams in Wild Card history to score no points. They are joined by the Chiefs ('92) and the Colts ('02). 
  4. The Texans defense forced the most punts on an offense in 2016 when Connor Cooks and the Raiders punted ten times. 
  5. In the Texans' first playoff appearance in 2011 against the Bengals, the Texans had zero kick off returns for the game. That is the fewest in a game but it was also tied for the least combined by two teams with one. The Texans have accomplished this two other times, 2015 and 2018. 
  6. Texans second-year wide receiver Keke Coutee put his name in the Wild Card record books with his 11 catch performance against the Colts in 2018. That ranks him tied for second all-time for most receptions in the game only behind Shannon Sharpe (DEN-'93) and T.Y. Hilton (IND-'13).

