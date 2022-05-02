NFL 'Quick-Snap Grades: Texans Draft 4 Immediate 'Playmakers'?
Patience? NFL.com doesn't have any. And maybe this Houston Texans draft doesn't need any.
The site is saying that the evaluators shouldn't try to judge teams' picks in the long-term, but rather, that immediate snap judgments provide a clearer picture.
Hmm.
Writes Chad Reuter: "Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.''
But maybe the work of Houston GM Nick Caserio and staff (see it all here) merits an immediate judgment - and a positive one.
Reuter's way is ... interesting, for sure. And for this team, here they are ...
Houston Texans B
Draft picks
LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3 overall)
Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall)
Baylor S Jalen Pitre (No. 37 overall)
Alabama WR John Metchie III (No. 44 overall)
Alabama LB Christian Harris (No. 75 overall)
Florida RB Dameon Pierce (No. 107 overall)
Stanford DT Thomas Booker (No. 150 overall)
Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano (No. 170 overall)
LSU OT Austin Deculus (No. 205 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Texans selected a few guys who could be great with their first three picks: a potential playmaking corner (Stingley), a powerful guard/tackle (Green) and a competitive, versatile defensive back (Pitre). Metchie and Harris also could become solid starters if they're able to consistently secure passes and find the ball on defense, respectively.
In summary: When you pick twice in the first half of the first round, you are supposed to get a good grade. But it does look like the Texans continued to earn positive reviews in the late going. But we'll really know only ... later.