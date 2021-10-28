Rams at Texans: How to Block Aaron Donald?

HOUSTON -- Blocking assignments don't get any tougher than grappling with Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

That's the challenge the Houston Texans' offensive line faces as the unit is in flux heading into Sunday's game at NRG Stadium against the disruptive three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Texans are still evaluating whether to have Justin McCray remain the primary right guard ahead of Max Scharping after he replaced the former second-round draft pick from Illinois when he struggled Sunday during a 31-5 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Scharping received a 29.4 Pro Football Focus analytics grade overall with a 0.0 pass blocking grade on 26 snaps. McCray, who didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, had a 54.8 overall grade with a 47.0 pass blocking grade.

“Well, we are still going to look at it this week in practice and we will base that just off practice," Texans coach David Culley said when asked who will be the primary right guard. "Out of the game, obviously we felt we needed to make a change when we did with Max. We will go into practice this week doing the same thing as far as who we feel should be at that position.”

Scharping has started every game this season at right guard after struggling last season at left guard after an encouraging rookie season.

Scharping got beat badly by former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. He also allowed a big tackle for a loss when he missed a block on Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver during a 40-0 loss earlier this season.

“Well, just be more consistent and be more consistent in taking care of his one-on-one battles," Culley said. "Last week was a tough day for him early and we felt like we needed the change to do that. But he just needs to be more consistent in taking care of those one-on-one battles.”

Donald has 3 1/2 sacks, one forced fumble and 10 quarterback hits this season.

Donald is incredibly difficult to handle and will command double-team blocking attention.

He has 89 career sacks, including a career-high 20 1/2 sacks in 2018, 20 forced fumbles, 136 tackles for losses and 211 quarterback hits.

“We won’t have one-on-one battles with him most of the day," Culley said. "We’ll have two blocking him most of the time. He’s one of the top two or three defensive guys in the game at his position, has been since he came into the league.

"Nothing has changed. Obviously, we are not going to allow him to wreck our game. So obviously, if you put one-on-one situations on him, it doesn’t matter who is he against, he usually wins those battles.”