Rams Update Injury Status Of 2 All-Pros For Texans Game

The Los Angeles Rams are huge favorites in Sunday's NFL Week 8 visit to the Houston Texans, even though they have two huge injury issues.

Entering the weekend, SI Sportsbook lists L.A. as 16-point favorites over the 1-6 Texans, who are struggling as first-year coach David Culley continues to start rookie Davis Mills at QB.

The Rams don't have the same sort of roster issues ... but they may need to overcome a pair of absences due to injury.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a franchise foundation at age 39, missed the entire week of practice and is now declared out after having a “recent treatment on his knee,” per Rams coach Sean McVay.

Joe Noteboom, a fourth-year player out of TCU, will likely step in for Whitworth.

Meanwhile, another All-Pro player has an issue. Jalen Ramsey, the team’s superstar cornerback, was out on Friday with an illness. He is now listed questionable to go on Sunday.

Ramsey is as good a cornerback as exists in the NFL, and in addition to his high level of play, he almost always shows up; Ramsey has missed just five games over his five-plus NFL seasons with the Rams and with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mills and the lethargic Texans offense would certainly be aided by the absence of the ball-hawk Ramsey; it could open up a possibility for receiver Brandin Cooks (the former Rams receiver who experienced an emotional week in Houston due to the trade of Mark Ingram) to have some success.

But according to the oddsmakers? Home-team success in Sunday's noon start at NRG Stadium might be hard to come by.