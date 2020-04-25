Rams use Texans' pick from Brandin Cooks trade on a wide receiver

The Texans sent their 57th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams last month. In return, Houston ended up with speedster Brandin Cooks to join their crew of wideouts. It was the third time Cooks had been traded, this time after spending two seasons with the Rams.

When the Rams came up ready to use the 57th pick they set about trying to replace Cooks. They selected Florida pass-catcher Van Jefferson.

In 2019, Jefferson had a career year setting a career-high in three different categories: most receptions in a game (8), yards in a game (129 yards) and longest reception (69-yards). Jefferson started all 13 games and led the offense with 657 yards on 49 receptions and hauling in six touchdowns.

The board had not been kind to the Rams at that point as they had seen five wide receivers come off the board in the second round already to go along with the six in the first round.

Obviously, if the Texans needed a wideout and didn't have Cooks they could have selected one at 40, but even then, eight wide receivers had been drafted.

The Texans have often prioritized proven NFL players over prospects, especially at key spots, and it seems like betting on Cooks was the move instead of hoping talented wideouts drop to them.

