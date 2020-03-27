State of The Texans
Randall Cobb knows all eyes are on him with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The addition of Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans comes to solidify the slot wide receiver position while both Kenny Stills and Will Fuller V move to the outside for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cobb brings an experienced player that has been a slot wide receiver for the longevity of his career and giving Watson an essential player in the middle of the formation to depend on in the offense.

Cobb knows when the COVID-19 pandemic situation is resolved, he is going to have to get to work with Watson to learn what he likes as a quarterback. Already exchanging text messages with Watson getting to know each other, Cobb has been watching highlight videos to learn the Texans offense and studying routes from the slot.

"That is one thing I'm excited to come in and build and learn what he likes," Cobb said of getting to work with Watson. "Show him what I'm good at and just being able to communicate and get on the same page. I watch his highlights. A lot of the routes that were ran by the slot receivers are a lot of the stuff that I've used to in my career. I ran a lot of routes out the slot, just being my primary position for most of my career."

Cobb is coming off a season with the Dallas Cowboys where he caught 55 passes for 828 yards while averaging a career-high 15.1 yards a catch with three touchdowns. 

Being part of a strong trio with the Cowboys in 2019, he is looking forward to doing the same with the Texans with Stills and Fuller. Cobb likes what he sees from Stills and Fuller as outside receivers.

"You know I'm a big fan of them," Cobb said of Fuller and Stills. "When you look at Fuller whenever he is healthy and been able to be on the field, he's an amazing athlete. You got a lot of speed. He can take the top off the coverages. He made some big plays downfield, and Kenny is a playmaker. He's going to get the ball in his hands and let him do what he do. I look forward to coming and being a piece of that."

Cobb arrives at the Texans after the exit of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the 2020 season. Despite the two receivers not playing the same position, Cobb understands that the trio will be in the spotlight this coming season, especially him coming in as an unrestricted free agent. 

"I think obviously with DeAndre, leaving. It's gonna be a lot of eyes on all three of us," Cobb explained. "To step up and make some plays and particularly me, because a lot of people are looking at me as coming in and being a replacement, even though me and DeAndre are two totally different types of receivers. I look forward to the challenge and coming in and showing what I can do."

