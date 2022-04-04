Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller has praised how Nick Caserio dealt with the Deshaun Watson trade.

In an offseason that's been full of big-name deals and trades, the Deshaun Watson trade from the Houston Texans to Cleveland Browns has to be the headliner so far.

Some may argue that the Texans could have pushed for more despite the haul that general manager Nick Caserio managed to acquire.

But, according to a former NFL general manager - Caserio deserves a round of applause.

"I think he did great," former New Orleans Saints general manager Randy Mueller told ESPN Houston's The Wheelhouse. "I think he did as much as he could with the hand that he's been dealt. I think if you really dived into it, the only negativity you might find pushed back on is paying Deshaun his full salary last year and not asking to play for it, but there may be reasons that we don't know behind that."

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caserio © Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith Nick Caserio

Mueller complimented Caserio on "getting what he could" given that "the optics were bad."

It can safely be assumed that the "optics" in question are the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct still pending against Watson, a no-trade clause in his contract meaning he had to approve any potential trade partners and the fact he hasn't played in a year.

Despite all this, "he had two division rivals kind of bidding in Atlanta and New Orleans, and then guess what, Cleveland came out and had to do everything to make a deal happen."

"It was never going to be a perfect scenario or a great situation but he did what's right for the Texans and I'd applaud him for it," Mueller said.

The Watson trade gives Houston an extra three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-rounders, while Caserio parted ways with a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK Deshaun Watson

It also frees $24 million in cap space this season and leaves the Texans with an estimated $110 million in total cap space next season.

Perhaps Caserio does deserve a round of applause after all.