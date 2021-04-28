Ranking Texans' 5 Biggest NFL Draft Needs

With a currently unpredictable depth chart and multiple immediate needs, what are the Houston Texans' five biggest NFL Draft needs in 2021?

The Houston Texans' roster is already unrecognizable from that of just a few months ago when they finished 4-12. That being said, the front office will be far from finished improving their lineup, and with the NFL Draft just a day away, what positions should the Texans prioritize in their selections?

1 - Cornerback

The vast majority of mock drafts, most of ours included, have the Texans taking a cornerback with their first selection in the third round.

Cornerback has been a position of heavy turnover for a number of years now, struggling to replace the likes of Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson. The organization did bring in Terrance Mitchell and Desmond King through free agency this year, both of whom should be in contention for starting spots.

However, with both on short-term deals, they may not be the answer in the long run. This year's draft is stacked at cornerback, particularly in the mid-rounds. The likes of Elijah Molden, Asante Samuel Jr., Paulson Adebo, Ifeatu Melifonwu and many more may be within range for the Texans come pick 67.

2 - Defensive End

With the J.J. Watt era now officially over in Houston, the Texans did bring in Shaq Lawson via trade earlier this offseason. And while Lawson will go a long way to replacing Watt, even last season the team lacked options at the position. Charles Omenihu's production and performances improved as the season went on, but especially now Carlos Watkins is no longer with the team they need options at backup and potentially to start.

Carlos Basham, Jordan Smith and Adetokunbo Ogundeji are all predicted to fall to round three, with Ogundeji a particularly intriguing prospect. Daelin Hayes would be another solid mid-round pick while Shaka Toney could be a late-round sleeper pick.

3 - Tight End

Go back two years and it seemed the Texans had an embarrassment of riches at tight end during training camp. With Jordan Akins, Jordan Thomas, Darren Fells, Kahale Warring and more all on the roster and seemingly performing well it was a position that looked nailed down for a few years to come.

Naturally, that didn't turn out to be the case and as such, it would come as no surprise if the organization did look to draft here with one of their earlier picks despite having brought in the likes of Antony Auclair and Ryan Izzo this offseason.

Tre' McKitty, John Bates, and Brevin Jordan are names to watch for around the third round, per Pro Football Network.

4 - Defensive Tackle

The Texans desperately needed help along the defensive line in 2020 and, unfortunately, last year's second-round pick Ross Blacklock has yet to show he can be that answer. That being said, with the recent additions of Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor and Jaleel Johnson it appears general manager Nick Caserio is all too aware of this deficiency.

With all three potential starters, in my opinion, it also shows that there simply aren't a huge number of defensive tackles of much note available in this draft class. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah went so far as to say "It's the worst defensive tackle group that I've seen since I started in 2003," during a press conference last week.

Of course, there are options. If Levi Onwuzurike falls to the third then he should be in consideration, with Jay Tufele an intriguing prospect slated to go around the fourth round.

5 - Center

One position not garnering much attention from those covering the Texans this offseason has been center. After cutting Nick Martin, Caserio brought in veteran Justin Britt as the de-facto starter. An experienced starter in the league who could prove to be a solid acquisition and immediate starter.

However, Britt is fresh off of a year out of the game following a shortened 2019 campaign during which he sustained torn ACL. As such, relying on Britt could be risky. The only other option the team currently has at the position is Cohl Cabral who went undrafted in 2020 and has yet to play a game.

One player who has shot up draft boards in recent months is Quinn Meinertz who grabbed everybody's attention at the Senior Bowl. The second-round wouldn't be a reach for Meinertz, but should he last until 67 the Texans should thoroughly consider him. Another option could be Landon Dickerson should he fall from his predicted landing spot in round 2.

Don't Discount A Quarterback

Not a position anybody would have even considered in their wildest dreams at the start of the year, now it feels almost inevitable that there will be a rookie quarterback of some kind at training camp this year, whether that's through the draft or undrafted. With Deshaun Watson's future in limbo, and Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley under contract for just one and two years respectively, the Texans need to figure out what their future looks like.

Potential mid-round picks could be Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask, while Ian Book or Sam Ehlinger are both later prospects. Book, in particular, is an interesting playmaker with a little Gardner Minshew-Esque style about his playing style.

