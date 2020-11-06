Ranking Texans FA Priorities

After eight games, the Houston Texans are 1-6. They’ve fired the boss and are on the cusp of major changes.

So let’s start looking ahead to 2021 - inasmuch as the Texans sure have.

Four weeks ago we dropped our first Houston Texans 2021 Free Agent Power Rankings. That was before Bill O’Brien’s firing. How did that influence our latest rankings? You can see below. Note that these rankings are for current Texans players who will be free agents in 2021. The Top 5 are the players that are likely the Texans’ highest priorities to keep, followed by notes on the remaining free agents.

1. WR Will Fuller (unrestricted free agent)

Fuller moves up to No. 1 after checking in on our last list at No. 4 because he’s the team’s second-leading receiver and because he has value in a long-term partnership with QB Deshaun Watson. The big question, as always, is whether he can stay healthy, and whether you want to commit long term to always worrying about that?

But no doubt: Fuller is one of the best things Houston has going.

2. DT P.J. Hall

Obviously worth keeping on a one-year tender in 2021. He played 50 percent of the snaps this season. He's restricted, but on a D-line that needs help, he's important.

3. ILB Tyrell Adams (unrestricted free agent)

Talk about a guy that has picked up the pace since our last check. He wasn’t even in the Top 5 on our list. But since moving into the starting lineup against Jacksonville, Adams has hit double-digits in tackles twice and had three tackles for loss. Right now he has 36 tackles for the season and a sack. If he continues to like this, Adams will have options, including a new deal in Houston. In his fourth season, the former Division II product from West Georgia is likely going to want to dip his toe in the market.

4. LT Roderick Johnson: Now he's depth and, at this point, is barely playing. But Houston is one injury away from finding out how good he might be.

5. DB Vernon Hargreaves

He's not here so much because he's playing well; he's here because this team is desperate in the secondary.

Unrestricted free agents

CB A.J. Moore: Was playing quite a bit the first three games of the season, but is now on injured reserve. He has a chance to matter.

QB A.J. McCarron: Does the next administration value the backup QB?

DL Carlos Watkins: He dropped out of our Top 5 after Week 4. Now, he started the first two games after O’Brien’s firing, so let’s track his play another month. He might just slide back into the Top 5. Whether he’s in the Top 5 or not, I can see him being an affordable option for the Texans next season.

WR Kenny Stills: We think highly of him. Will the next Texans administration?

S Michael Thomas: Barely playing any snaps and he’s 32. It’s not a recipe for an invite to return. ... except he's quite good on special teams.

RB Buddy Howell: Just a special-teams contributor at the moment. But there might be bigger moments to come.

OLB Brennan Scarlett: He’s played nearly 50 percent of the snaps this season. But he exited the starting lineup after three straight starts in October. Is that a sign that’s he’s out of favor? The good news is he’s remaining healthy, and that’s been a problem for him. The bad news is there is now a push to get some of the rookies on the field more often, and that could steal playing time from Scarlett in favor of Jonathan Greenard.

CB Gareon Conley: He remains on injured reserve. It’s impossible to predict if the Texans will keep him in 2021.

ILB Dylan Cole: Nothing has changed on Cole since our first piece. He makes too much money ($2 million) to keep at that price next season.

LS Jon Weeks: A cheap, reliable long-snapper.

CB Phillip Gaines: He played 95 percent of the snaps against Green Bay. A sign of things to come? Does that give him a chance to play his way into a new deal in Houston at a position of need? We will see the next month.

OT Brent Qvale: He makes $910,00 and he’s not playing.

LB Kyle Emanuel: See Qvale.

More Restricted free agents

TE Pharaoh Brown: Will probably be looking for work elsewhere next season.

WR DeAndre Carter: If opportunities arise, could he play his way into a job? Because, right now, there are no opportunities.

CB Cornell Armstrong: Hasn’t played a snap this season.