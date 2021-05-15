Record Prediction: How Will The Houston Texans Fare in 2021?

The Houston Texans are set to kick off the 2021 season on September 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they look to rebound from a brutal 2020 campaign in which they finished 4-12, and missed out on the postseason.

With so many holes to fill, the Texans will be in the conversation for taking the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft. However, there are also a variety of other factors that will play into the team's success or lack thereof.

So how will the Texans fare in 2021? The TexansDaily.com staff discusses:

Mike Fisher

Texans Record: 4-13

The Texans face one of the more unusual challenges that I will have ever covered: they exist in limbo, only left to wonder how long it will take before they are no longer bad. A miraculous turnaround in the Deshaun Watson situation would grow a great way toward fixing the problems. But as it stands? I bet we are talking about the concept of tanking by the time Houston hits October in what figures to be a 4-13 season.

Matt Galatzan

Texans Record: 3-14

The Texans are in a precarious position heading into 2021. On the one hand, they will have a shot at the ultimate franchise cleanser -- The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. On the other, they are mired in the issues with Deshaun Watson, and the inconsistencies of a much-maligned front office. Nick Caserio has made some solid progress on the latter, but the Texans are still short on talent and high on controversy heading into the season. The combination of both will be difficult to overcome.

Cole Thompson

Texans Record: 4-13

Davis Mills will have to prove he's the franchise QB, but he'll be given at least several weeks to learn the NFL offense. Some games should be easier than others, but Houston's schedule overall doesn't bode well in their favor at any moment. Teams like Jacksonville and the New York Jets should be easier wins. Maybe they pull off an upset against the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans. Other than that, the Texans are a five-win team max if they play perfectly.

Anthony Wood

Texans Record: 3-14

It’s tough to predict how the Texans will perform given that there are so many unknowns. With so many new coaches and players bringing with them entirely different styles than seen last year, predicting the final roster is hard enough let alone how they will actually play. That being said, while this team is clearly rebuilding, it certainly isn’t devoid of talent. Overall, with a tough schedule and a lot of changes to adjust to, winning four or five games would be a success of sorts. But the key to this will be DC Lovie Smith instilling some consistency on this new-look defense.

Tomer Barazani

Texans Record: 3-14

The Houston Texans are currently one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional franchises. With Deshaun Watson’s sexual misconduct accusations taking center stage, along with a surging division, Houston may be one of the first teams to pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

