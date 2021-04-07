Reliant Revokes Ties with Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Reliant Energy becomes the third company to discontinue its working relationships with Texas QB Deshaun Watson amid the sexual assault allegations

HOUSTON - Another sponsor has officially ended its relationship with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid the allegations of sexual assault.

Reliant Energy cut ties with Watson as a brand ambassador on Wednesday afternoon. Watson's contract was expected to be end this spring and the company did not intend to continue their relationship further.

"We take accusations of this nature very seriously," Reliant said in a statement. "With respect to the legal process, we do not have any further comment on this matter."

Beats by Dre also terminated its ties with Watson. The two had a working relationship since he was drafted out of Clemson in 2017.

Nike currently has suspended its business relationship with the 25-year-old QB at this time.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Ashley Solis became the first woman to publicly speak out against Watson since the claims were filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. As of Monday, 22 total claims have been filed over the past month.

“We were all deceived into thinking that Deshaun Watson was a great guy,” Solis said. “Unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things.”

Currently, Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations, stating they intend to clear his name.

Last Friday, the Houston Police Department stated that it has launched an investigation of Watson after a complainant filed a report. Hardin said that he and Watson would “fully cooperate” with the police department to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

"We welcome this long overdue development," Hardin said. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

The NFL also released a statement, saying they would be conducting its own investigation due to the league's personal conduct policy.

