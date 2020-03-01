State of The Texans
Report: Broncos Interested in Texans D.J. Reader

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mike Kils of 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos are interested in soon to be free agent D.J. Reader when the new league year opens. The Texans also met with Reader and his representation at the NFL Combine but it appears one of the top young defensive linemen in the league will be testing the market.

The Texans attempted to extend Reader at the beginning of the season but those discussions stalled. The homegrown defensive lineman has developed into one of the best young trench players in the league, especially against the run. 

Reader has appeared in 61 games (52 starts) and has posted 154 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 2.,5 sacks. 

There have been discussions that the Texans have been preparing to move on without Reader heading into the 2020 season and with the recent contract extension to nose tackle to Brandon Dunn, it makes it more a possibility. 

It will be a heave market for Reader if and when he hits the free-agent market and the contract that they are looking for is heading about the Texans budget. 

Reader was selected in the 5th round (166th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson. 

