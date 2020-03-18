Report: DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led Texans to trade him

The Houston Texans trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals was one that is still taking much time to comprehend three days later. Now with the new league year set to start and news continuing to flow, the Texans and Hopkins saga appears to just be getting started.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Hopkins' camp wanted a new contract that would pay him between $18-$20 million per year. Hopkins threatened to hold out from reporting to the Texans if he did not receive a new deal but according to the new CBA agreed upon, fines are mandatory for players who hold out from their team due to contractual situations.

Hopkins was entering year three of a five-year deal that was paying him $16.2 million per year for the final three years. The current Hopkins is playing with has him ranked him the 8th highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

With contract disagreements, reports of O'Brien and Hopkins not seeing eye to eye, and the recent report of Michael Irvin saying that O'Brien compared his meeting to Hopkins to one he had with Aaron Hernandez, the soap opera for the Texans is in full swing heading into the 2020 season.

It will be worth watching to see if the Hopkins and O'Brien situation will affect the Texans' locker room heading into the coming season.

